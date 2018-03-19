One woman’s quest for a sandwich ended with her arrest.

According to PIX 11, 44-year-old Lizabeth Ildefonso drove up to a security booth at Long Island’s Riverhead Correctional Facility and tried ordering a sandwich as if it were a drive thru. The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office wrote that Ildefonso approached Deputy Sheriff Yvonne DeCaro and attempted to order a “bacon, egg and cheese.” Deputy DeCaro told Ildefonso she was, in fact, not at a drive thru but at a correctional facility. Ildefonso allegedly repeated her request for a sandwich.

While the interaction was taking place, Deputy DeCaro “observed that the driver’s pupils were dilated, had glassy eyes, and had a white powder residue in her left nostril,” reports the Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, Ildefonso did not have a valid license. Ildefonso was placed under arrest after a low performance on sobriety tests. She was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired and driving without a license.