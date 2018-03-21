See the 25 New Entries to the National Recording Registry

The Library of Congress has added Tony Bennett’s “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine’s “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and Run-DMC’s “Raising Hell” to the National Recording Registry, as part of 25 new entries this year.

Newcomers to the National Recording Registry also include the soundtrack to The Sound of Music and radio recordings covering the birth of the United Nations. The Library of Congress selects 25 new titles each year to add to a growing list of recordings honored for their “cultural, historic and aesthetic importance to the American soundscape.”

The recordings selected this year span spoken-word and musical sounds recorded from 1911 to 1996, and include Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors,” Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose” and The Temptations’ “My Girl,” which was co-written by Smokey Robinson.

“I’m totally overwhelmed by ‘My Girl’ receiving such an honor,” Robinson said in a statement. “As a songwriter, it has become my international anthem. People in countries where English is not the primary language know and sing ‘My Girl’ when I perform it.”

The new selections bring the total number of titles in the National Recording Registry to 500. See the full list of recordings named to the registry below.

“Dream Melody Intermezzo: Naughty Marietta” (single), Victor Herbert and his Orchestra (1911)

Standing Rock Preservation Recordings, George Herzog and Members of the Yanktoni Tribe (1928)

“Lamento Borincano” (single), Canario y Su Grupo (1930)

“Sitting on Top of the World” (single), Mississippi Sheiks (1930)

The Complete Beethoven Piano Sonatas (album), Artur Schnabel (1932-1935)

“If I Didn’t Care” (single), The Ink Spots (1939)

Proceedings of the United Nations Conference on International Organization (4/25/45-6/26/45)

“Folk Songs of the Hills” (album), Merle Travis (1946)

“How I Got Over” (single), Clara Ward and the Ward Singers (1950)

“(We’re Gonna) Rock Around the Clock” (single), Bill Haley and His Comets (1954)

“Calypso” (album), Harry Belafonte (1956) album.

“I Left My Heart in San Francisco” (single), Tony Bennett (1962)

“King Biscuit Time” (radio), Sonny Boy Williamson II and others (1965)

“My Girl” (single), The Temptations (1964

“The Sound of Music” (soundtrack), Various (1965)

“Alice’s Restaurant Massacree” (single), Arlo Guthrie (1967)

“New Sounds in Electronic Music” (album), Steve Reich, Richard Maxfield, Pauline Oliveros (1967)

“An Evening with Groucho” (album), Groucho Marx (1972)

“Rumours,” (album), Fleetwood Mac (1977)

“The Gambler” (single), Kenny Rogers (1978)

“Le Freak” (single), Chic (1978)

“Footloose” (single), Kenny Loggins (1984) remake released in 2011.

“Raising Hell” (album), Run-DMC (1986)

“Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” (single), Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine (1987)

“Yo-Yo Ma Premieres Concertos for Violoncello and Orchestra” (album), Various (1996)