Another Package Explosion Rocked Austin Sunday Night. Here's What to Know About the Attacks

Two people were injured in an Austin, Texas explosion Sunday night in what may have been the fourth in a series of bombings that have terrorized the city.

Police have not yet been able to confirm that Sunday’s explosion, which occurred around 8:30pm on Dawn Song Drive in Travis County, is related to the other bombings. But it’s likely there is a connection between the attacks, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference.

“We now need the community to have an extra level of vigilance and pay attention to any suspicious device, whether it be a package, a bag, a backpack, anything that looks out of place, and do not approach it,” said Manley. “Instead, call 911 to report it so we can go out and make sure that it is in fact safe.”

Austin police have made the unusual step of appealing to the person or people responsible for the bombings to reach out and speak with authorities. So far, nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks. The assailant’s motive remains unclear.

Here’s what we know so far about the Austin bombings.

What do we know about the Austin bombings?

Four packages have exploded in the Austin areas over the last three weeks, including Sunday’s attack.

The device that detonated Sunday was more complex than the previous weapons. Police believe it may have been triggered by a tripwire or other mechanism.

“What we do understand now is that the possibility exists that this device was triggered by a different mechanism, that being a tripwire, and that is something that’s very important for this community to understand so that we can all remain safe while we work through this investigation,” said Manley.

The three previous package bombs were all left on doorsteps rather than mailed. They detonated when they were picked up or opened, according to the New York Times.

The first attack in the series occurred on March 2, while two more bombings took place on March 12. Police have said they believe those three bombings are related.

Who is responsible for the Austin bombings?

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect in the Austin bombings. But FBI special agent Fred Milanowski told the Times he thinks the same person is responsible for all of the attacks.

“Every bomber that makes these leaves a signature. Obviously, once they find something successful for them, they don’t want to deviate from that because they don’t want something to blow up on them,” Milanowski said.

Chief Manley directly addressed the bomber at a recent news conference, asking the person or people to come forward and identify him or herself.

“These events in Austin have garnered worldwide attention, and we assure you that we are listening,” said Manley. “We want to understand what brought you to this point, and we want to listen to you.”

Who are the victims in the Austin bombings?

Two people have died as a result of the bombings, while four have been seriously inured. 39-year-old Anthony House died on March 2, while 17-year-old Draylen Mason died on March 12.

Mason’s mother survived an explosion but sustained injuries, as did 75-year-old Esperanza Herrara, according to CNBC.

Sunday’s bombing left two men in their 20s hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Authorities are investigating the attacks as a possible hate crime.