(AUSTIN, Texas) — At least two people were injured in another explosion in Texas’ capital Sunday night, after three package bombs detonated earlier this month in other parts of the city and killed two people and injured two others.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Services tweeted that an explosion in southwest Austin had injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized. There were preliminary reports of two possible explosions, but officials later tweeted that only one had been confirmed.

There was no immediate word on what caused the blast. Police blocked off the entrance to the suburban neighborhood where it occurred and urged people living nearby to stay in their homes.

A package bomb exploded at an east Austin home on March 2, killing a 39-year-old man. Two package bombs in other parts of the city exploded March 12, killing a 17-year-old, wounding his mother and injuring a 75-year-old woman.

The latest explosion Sunday came hours after authorities raised the reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the first three explosions by $50,000 to now total $115,000.

Officials believe the earlier bombings are related and could be crimes of hatred, but have not ruled out any possible motive. Authorities have conducted 236 interviews in following up 435 leads.