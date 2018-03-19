TIME Announces New White House Team

TIME Editor Edward Felsenthal and Washington Bureau Chief Massimo Calabresi sent the following note to staff on Monday.

The unfolding story of the Trump presidency is one for the ages, and TIME’s Washington bureau is covering it with distinction and flair. That work will only get more important as current dramas and seemingly passing theatrics give way to potential crises at home and abroad.

So we are delighted to announce a new arrival and a promotion at the White House.

Brian Bennett, currently White House reporter at the LA Times, will become Senior White House Correspondent for TIME. Since joining the Times in 2010, Brian has consistently broken news and anchored major stories, including the 2015 San Bernardino coverage that led to a Pulitzer Prize. This is a return to TIME for Brian, who oversaw our coverage from Baghdad after the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq and later covered terrorism, law enforcement and foreign affairs from Washington. He begins April 9, reporting to Massimo.

On the beat, Brian will join Tessa Berenson, who has spent increasing amounts of time in the West Wing in recent months and officially becomes a White House Correspondent. Tessa was present at the creation, politically speaking, having been assigned to the Trump campaign in late 2015. Her definitive account of Trump’s reshaping of the federal judiciary and her profile of Ben Carson’s struggles at the Department of Housing and Urban Development showcased her feature writing, and she has been a force on the breaking news front.

Please join us in congratulating Brian and Tessa, our new team at the White House.

Edward and Massimo