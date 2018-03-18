Cirque du Soleil Performer Dies After Falling During Tampa Show

A Cirque du Soleil performer has died after falling onstage during a show in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday night.

Yann Arnaud, a longtime aerialist for Cirque du Soleil, fell while performing the aerial straps number during a March 17 performance of the show VOLTA, the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group said in a statement released Sunday.

“The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy. Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him,” Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group president and CEO Daniel Lamarre said. “Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann’s family and our employees, especially the VOLTA team, as we go through these difficult times together.”

The Tampa Bay Times reports that video shows Arnaud falling about a dozen feet after losing hold of an aerial strap. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The final two shows of VOLTA, both originally scheduled to perform on Sunday, were canceled.