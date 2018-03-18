President Trump Claims Andrew McCabe Doesn't Have Memos

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is raising doubts about whether former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe kept personal memos outlining McCabe’s interactions with the president.

McCabe was fired Friday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The Associated Press is reporting that McCabe’s memos have been provided to special counsel Robert Mueller, who’s investigating possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Trump tweeted Sunday: “Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?”

McCabe has been the object of Trump’s ire over McCabe’s role in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Comey — the FBI director who was fired last year by Trump — also kept memos of his dealings with Trump.