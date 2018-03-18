Bill Hader, John Goodman and Fred Armisen came together to mock the revolving door of Trump administration departures in the cold open of this week’s Saturday Night Live.

The actors portrayed ousted White House officials and insiders commenting on a week that saw high-profile dismissals from the Trump administration, while appearing on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, with Cooper played by SNL cast member Alex Moffat. The sketch also included an appearance from Kate McKinnon as she portrayed Attorney General Jefferson Sessions, still excited from his firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

In a surprise guest appearance on the show, Goodman played former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was ousted this week after President Donald Trump tweeted his firing.

“It’s just crazy how one day you’re the CEO of Exxon, a $50 billion company, and the next day you get fired by a man who used to sell steaks in the mail,” Goodman, playing an agitated Tillerson, said, shattering a glass of water in his hand.

Hader, the former SNL cast member who hosted Saturday’s episode, reprised his impression of Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director who was fired just 10 days into his role last summer.

Appearing in “the first suit made by the Olive Garden,” Hader as “The Mooch” answered Moffat’s question of what he has been up to lately.

“Lately? What was I up to before? Nobody knows,” Hader as Scaramucci said. “The fidget spinner of the Trump White House: I made a big splash, and then one day everybody was like, ‘Whoa, what the hell was that about?'”

Armisen, who reprised his role of Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff in a surprise guest appearance, received kisses from Hader’s Scaramucci and shrugged his shoulders half-heartedly when asked to confirm insider details of the inner-workings of the White House.

But when Moffat as Cooper appeared to start asking another question, Goodman interrupted him.

“Trump is a moron,” Goodman, as Tillerson, said frantically. “Sorry, I just blurted that one out. Feels nice to say what I want. Call Jurassic Park, because the Rexy is loose.”

Watch the full sketch below: