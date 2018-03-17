Former FBI Director James Comey isn’t done talking about his dealings with President Donald Trump, according to a tweet posted Saturday.

Trump on Saturday morning suggested that Comey was aware of unsavory or illegal activity within the FBI. He first tweeted that, “As the House Intelligence Committee has concluded, there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump Campaign. As many are now finding out, however, there was tremendous leaking, lying and corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, Justice & State,” before adding in a second tweet that, “Comey knew it all, and much more!”

Comey responded in a separate tweet just a few minutes later. “Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon,” he wrote. “And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not.”

The spat comes after the dismissal of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who on Friday was fired by attorney general Jeff Sessions two days shy of of his retirement. McCabe, who was allegedly fired for authorizing leaks about the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and misleading internal investigators, has long been criticized by Trump for his handling of the investigation and for his personal ties to Clinton. Trump called his firing “a great day for Democracy.”