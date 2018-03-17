'Star Wars' Actor Mark Hamill Is Having a Really Great Time at Dublin's St. Patrick's Day Parade
DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 17: Star Wars actor Mark Hamill cheers as the annual Saint Patrick's day parade takes place on March 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. Hamill is the the first international guest of the parade. Dublin hosts the largest Saint Patrick's day parade in the world with a route spanning 2.5 km. The Irish annals for the fifth century date Patrick's arrival in Ireland in the year 432 with the patron saint of Ireland's remains believed to be buried at Down Cathedral in County Down. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Charles McQuillan—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:33 PM EDT

(LONDON) — Mark Hamill has tweeted that “today the whole galaxy is Irish” as he appeared as international guest of honor at Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The “Star Wars” actor, whose great-grandmother was born in Ireland, was invited to represent the Irish diaspora at the celebration. Hamill spent time on Ireland’s rocky Skellig Michael island filming the most recent “Star Wars” movie, “The Last Jedi.”https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/974931324082573317

US actor Mark Hamill (R) shakes hands with Irish President Michael D Higgins (C) and his wife Sabrina (L) as he attends as international guest of honour during the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin on March 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Paul FAITH (Photo credit should read PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL FAITH—AFP/Getty Images

Hamill sported a tweed cap, a green scarf and a shamrock sprig as he attended the parade, which sees floats, colorfully clad performers and marching bands wind their way through the Irish capital.

“Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham was the grand marshal of Saturday’s parade, attended by Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

Mark Hamill during the St Patrick's day parade on the streets of Dublin. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)
Brian Lawless - PA Images—PA Images via Getty Images

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is at New York’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Mark Hamill during the St Patrick's day parade on the streets of Dublin. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)
Brian Lawless - PA Images—PA Images via Getty Images

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE