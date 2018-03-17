(LONDON) — Mark Hamill has tweeted that “today the whole galaxy is Irish” as he appeared as international guest of honor at Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The “Star Wars” actor, whose great-grandmother was born in Ireland, was invited to represent the Irish diaspora at the celebration. Hamill spent time on Ireland’s rocky Skellig Michael island filming the most recent “Star Wars” movie, “The Last Jedi.”https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/974931324082573317

US actor Mark Hamill (R) shakes hands with Irish President Michael D Higgins (C) and his wife Sabrina (L) as he attends as international guest of honour during the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin on March 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Paul FAITH (Photo credit should read PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images) PAUL FAITH—AFP/Getty Images

Hamill sported a tweed cap, a green scarf and a shamrock sprig as he attended the parade, which sees floats, colorfully clad performers and marching bands wind their way through the Irish capital.

“Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham was the grand marshal of Saturday’s parade, attended by Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

Mark Hamill during the St Patrick's day parade on the streets of Dublin. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images) Brian Lawless - PA Images—PA Images via Getty Images

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is at New York’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.