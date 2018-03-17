Skier Found Dead and 3 Others Still Missing After Avalanche in Swiss Alps
By Associated Press
(BERLIN) — Swiss authorities say they’ve recovered the body of one skier and are still searching for three others after they were hit by an avalanche in the Alps.

Police from the Valais canton, or state, said Saturday that a group of skiers were hit by the avalanche Friday in the Vallon d’Arbi area of southwestern Switzerland near the borders with France and Italy.

Two skiers were able to quickly free themselves but four others could not immediately be located. The body of one was found during a search that lasted late into the night and police say a formal identification is underway.

The search resumed Saturday for the three other missing skiers. They gave no details about their nationalities.

