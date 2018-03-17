Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, wants a lawsuit brought by porn actress Stormy Daniels moved to federal court, and claims the woman could owe $20 million in damages for violating a non-disclosure agreement.

The Friday court filing seeks to move Daniels’ case from a state-level court to federal court in Los Angeles.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking to invalidate the non-disclosure agreement. She has offered to return the $130,000 she was paid.

The filing accuses Clifford of violating the agreement more than 20 times.

A separate filing says Trump would join a request to have the case heard by an arbitrator.

Clifford’s lawyer says it’s an attempt to have the matter decided in private arbitration, “thus hiding the truth from the public.”