Stormy Daniels Could Owe $20 Million in Damages, Trump Lawyer Says
In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Matt Sayles—AP
By Associated Press
7:37 AM EDT

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, wants a lawsuit brought by porn actress Stormy Daniels moved to federal court, and claims the woman could owe $20 million in damages for violating a non-disclosure agreement.

The Friday court filing seeks to move Daniels’ case from a state-level court to federal court in Los Angeles.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking to invalidate the non-disclosure agreement. She has offered to return the $130,000 she was paid.

The filing accuses Clifford of violating the agreement more than 20 times.

A separate filing says Trump would join a request to have the case heard by an arbitrator.

Clifford’s lawyer says it’s an attempt to have the matter decided in private arbitration, “thus hiding the truth from the public.”

