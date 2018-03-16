President Trump Convinces Senate Candidate to Drop Out of Race
Republican congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian speaks during a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Treasure Island Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June, 18, 2016.
John Gurzinski—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:31 PM EDT

(LAS VEGAS) — Nevada Republican Danny Tarkanian says he’s agreed to drop out of a U.S. Senate race and instead seek a House seat at President Donald Trump’s request.

Tarkanian said in a statement Friday that Trump and his advisers reached out to him late Wednesday and asked him to instead run for a House seat he lost in 2016.

Tarkanian says he is confident he would have won the Senate race against incumbent Republican Dean Heller, but said the president feels Republicans need a united ticket in Nevada.

He says he plans to instead run in the state’s 3rd Congressional District. That seat is being vacated by Democrat Jacky Rosen, who is running against Heller.

Tarkanian had frequently criticized Heller for failing to strongly support the president’s agenda. Heller has criticized the president in the past, but more recently became an ally.

