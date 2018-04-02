America's Top Chefs Recommend Their Favorite Restaurants

A global panel of editors surveyed over 660 chefs around the world, who have provided us with an impressive 4,500 restaurant recommendations to fulfill all of your dining needs — whether that’s a late-night snack or an elaborate once-in-a-lifetime menu with matching wines. Because today’s best chefs, ambitious, curious, and well traveled as they are, always take their passion for food beyond their own kitchens. Sometimes it’s in search of inspiration, sometimes simply in search of breakfast, lunch or dinner — and always not just because it’s their job. With recommendations spanning more than 570 cities in 70 countries, across six continents, Phaidon has compiled a wide-ranging and eclectic set of dining options.
Jessica Koslow, Sqirl
Recommendation: MARISCOS JALISCO – 3040 East Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, California
Opening hours: 7 days
Reservation policy: No
Credit cards: Not accepted
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Cuisine: Mexican
Recommended for: Bargain
“Those shrimp (prawn) tacos are things of fantasy.”
Missy Robbins, Lilia
Recommendation: OKONOMI – 150 Ainslie Street, Brooklyn, New York
Opening hours: Closed Wednesdays
Reservation policy: No
Credit cards: Accepted
Price range: Affordable
Style: Casual
Cuisine: Japanese
Recommended for: Breakfast
“Awesome Japanese breakfast spot. Nothing like it — probably my favorite in New York.”
Cathy Whims, Nostrana
Recommendation: IL CORVO – 217 James Street, Seattle, Washington
Opening hours: Closed Saturday and Sunday
Reservation policy: No
Credit cards: Accepted
Price range: Affordable
Style: Casual
Cuisine: Italian
Recommended for: Wish I’d opened
“A tiny hole-in-the-wall pasta restaurant with a rotating selection of three different daily pastas, a casual atmosphere, and very fast service — even though there is always a line (queue) out the door. Mike Easton’s reverence of pasta is manifested in every bowl. I wish I had opened it myself.”
Sarah McIntosh, épicerie
Recommendation: BACCHANAL – 600 Poland Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Reservation policy: No
Credit cards: Accepted
Price range: Affordable
Style: Casual
Cuisine: Creole
Recommended for: Worth the travel
“Amazing atmosphere. Totally captures the vibe of New Orleans. Great music, huge wine selection. Makes me love that city even more!”
Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio
Recommendation: BAVETTE’S – 218 West Kinzie Street, Chicago, Illinois
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted
Price range: Affordable
Style: Smart casual
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Recommended for: High end
“I love to order the grand shellfish platter and instead of lobster get the king crab. Then we’ll order the forty- two-day dry aged bone-in rib eye. Always save room for the chocolate cream pie. I also really enjoy going here because it has a romantic atmosphere without being stuffy.”
April Robinson, Butter Tapas
Recommendation: 167 RAW – 289 East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina
Opening hours: Closed Sunday
Reservation policy: No
Credit cards: Accepted
Price range: Affordable
Style: Casual
Cuisine: Seafood
Recommended for: Regular neighborhood
“Small, quaint—staff are friendly and they have a great selection of oysters.”
Where Chefs Eat: A Guide to Chefs’ Favorite Restaurants, 3rd edition, Edited by Joe Warwick, Joshua David Stein, Evelyn Chen and Natascha Mirosch (Phaidon, 2018).