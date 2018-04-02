America's Top Chefs Recommend Their Favorite Restaurants

A global panel of editors surveyed over 660 chefs around the world, who have provided us with an impressive 4,500 restaurant recommendations to fulfill all of your dining needs — whether that’s a late-night snack or an elaborate once-in-a-lifetime menu with matching wines. Because today’s best chefs, ambitious, curious, and well traveled as they are, always take their passion for food beyond their own kitchens. Sometimes it’s in search of inspiration, sometimes simply in search of breakfast, lunch or dinner — and always not just because it’s their job. With recommendations spanning more than 570 cities in 70 countries, across six continents, Phaidon has compiled a wide-ranging and eclectic set of dining options.

Jessica Koslow, Sqirl

Recommendation: MARISCOS JALISCO – 3040 East Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, California

Opening hours: 7 days

Reservation policy: No

Credit cards: Not accepted

Price range: Budget

Style: Casual

Cuisine: Mexican

Recommended for: Bargain

“Those shrimp (prawn) tacos are things of fantasy.”

Courtesy of Phaidon

Missy Robbins, Lilia

Recommendation: OKONOMI – 150 Ainslie Street, Brooklyn, New York

Opening hours: Closed Wednesdays

Reservation policy: No

Credit cards: Accepted

Price range: Affordable

Style: Casual

Cuisine: Japanese

Recommended for: Breakfast

“Awesome Japanese breakfast spot. Nothing like it — probably my favorite in New York.”

Cathy Whims, Nostrana

Recommendation: IL CORVO – 217 James Street, Seattle, Washington

Opening hours: Closed Saturday and Sunday

Reservation policy: No

Credit cards: Accepted

Price range: Affordable

Style: Casual

Cuisine: Italian

Recommended for: Wish I’d opened

“A tiny hole-in-the-wall pasta restaurant with a rotating selection of three different daily pastas, a casual atmosphere, and very fast service — even though there is always a line (queue) out the door. Mike Easton’s reverence of pasta is manifested in every bowl. I wish I had opened it myself.”

Sarah McIntosh, épicerie

Recommendation: BACCHANAL – 600 Poland Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana

Opening hours: Open 7 days

Reservation policy: No

Credit cards: Accepted

Price range: Affordable

Style: Casual

Cuisine: Creole

Recommended for: Worth the travel

“Amazing atmosphere. Totally captures the vibe of New Orleans. Great music, huge wine selection. Makes me love that city even more!”

Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio

Recommendation: BAVETTE’S – 218 West Kinzie Street, Chicago, Illinois

Opening hours: Open 7 days

Credit cards: Accepted

Price range: Affordable

Style: Smart casual

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Recommended for: High end

“I love to order the grand shellfish platter and instead of lobster get the king crab. Then we’ll order the forty- two-day dry aged bone-in rib eye. Always save room for the chocolate cream pie. I also really enjoy going here because it has a romantic atmosphere without being stuffy.”

April Robinson, Butter Tapas

Recommendation: 167 RAW – 289 East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina

Opening hours: Closed Sunday

Reservation policy: No

Credit cards: Accepted

Price range: Affordable

Style: Casual

Cuisine: Seafood

Recommended for: Regular neighborhood

“Small, quaint—staff are friendly and they have a great selection of oysters.”

Where Chefs Eat: A Guide to Chefs’ Favorite Restaurants, 3rd edition, Edited by Joe Warwick, Joshua David Stein, Evelyn Chen and Natascha Mirosch (Phaidon, 2018).