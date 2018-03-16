U.S. Health Officials Are Warning Unvaccinated Travelers to Stay Away From Parts of Brazil
A nurse prepares a vaccine against yellow fever at an outpatient clinic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on January 12, 2018. Brazil stepped up prevention measures against yellow fever, especially in Sao Paulo, where several deaths from the disease have been registered in the past few days.
Miguel SchincarioL—AFP/Getty Images
By Mike Stobbe / AP
2:17 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — U.S. health officials are warning travelers to stay away from certain areas of Brazil if they haven’t been vaccinated against yellow fever.

Ten recent tourists, none from the U.S., got the mosquito-borne disease, and four died.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has long urged travelers to Brazil to get yellow fever shots, issued a report Friday amid a surge of illnesses near major cities.

Yellow fever was wiped out in the U.S. over a century ago, and the shot is not part of routine vaccinations.

The virus can be spread by the same mosquito that transmits other tropical diseases, including Zika and dengue. Most people recover after fever, chills and other symptoms, but some get more seriously ill and can develop internal bleeding and organ failure.

