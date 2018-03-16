Out-of-Control Ambulance Crashes, Killing Patient Inside

By Associated Press
2:00 PM EDT

(VERMILION, Ohio) — Authorities say an out-of-control ambulance has run off a road and crashed in Ohio, killing a patient and injuring the driver and an emergency medical service attendant.

The State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Thursday afternoon just outside Vermilion, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Cleveland.

Patrol Lt. Brett Gockstetter says the driver may have suffered a medical emergency before losing control of the North Central EMS vehicle.

Gockstetter says the patient’s wife was following the ambulance and saw the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Authorities say the driver’s injuries aren’t life-threatening but the attendant was seriously injured.

North Central EMS says it’s cooperating with authorities in an investigation of what happened.

