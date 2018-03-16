After a dairy truck lost its cargo in London on Thursday night, spilling a load of crates filled with milk bottles, the Internet found endless humor in the old adage, “there’s no use crying over spilled milk.”

Instead of lamenting over the spilled milk on Gloucester Road, social media users instead took to the Internet to crack jokes and make good use of puns, with some even going so far as to suggest that the solution to the dairy truck’s accident would be to have a cereal truck make a stop at scene.

This policeman used his traffic warning tweet about the possible delays because of the accident to invoke the fitting idiom.

While another Twitter user cracked a joke at the original pun.

This user thought the solution to the spilled milk would be cereal to match it.

Still another another found an appropriate onomatopoeia for the occasion.

One thing’s for certain — while there’s no use crying over spilled milk, there’s certainly merit to laughing about it.