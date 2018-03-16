Man Convicted of Killing 2-Year-Old 'Baby Doe' Wants His Sentence Reduced
Michael McCarthy confers with his attorneys, Jonathan Shapiro and Mia Teitelbaum, before receiving his sentence of life with the possibility of parole in 20 years at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Jun. 28, 2017. Suffolk Superior Court Judge Janet L. Sanders sentences McCarthy two days after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder, for the 2015 killing of 2-year-old Bella Bond. He is the former boyfriend of the child's mother, Rachelle Bond. Until she was identified, Bella was known as Baby Doe.
(BOSTON) — The Massachusetts man convicted of killing a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shore of a Boston Harbor island is back in court seeking post-conviction relief.Prosecutors say lawyers for Michael McCarthy are scheduled to appear in court Friday for a hearing on their motion to have the jury’s verdict of second-degree murder reduced to manslaughter.

The Suffolk district attorney opposes the motion.

McCarthy was convicted last June in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond, the daughter of his girlfriend at the time. A computer-generated image of Bella was shared by millions on social media as authorities scrambled to identify her.

McCarthy’s lawyer had argued at trial that Bella’s mother, Rachelle Bond, was the real killer.

