IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. The case for conservative universities.

By Rachel Lu in the Week

2. Africa’s oldest DNA is making us rethink assumptions about the earliest human cultures.

By Ann Gibbons in Science

3. Planting GMO crops actually helps nearby non-GMO food.

By Diana Gitig at Ars Technica

4. In negotiations, a little anger goes a long way.

By Jeff Falk at Rice University

5. Can inclusion riders change Hollywood?

By David Sims in the Atlantic

