Jennifer Garner Is As Puzzled By Her Oscars Face As You Are

If you skipped the 90th Academy Awards, you may still have seen one of its most meme-ed moments—Jennifer Garner looking like she just realized something extremely important. Garner was happily clapping at the 2018 Oscars ceremony when something important seemingly important dawned on her. The brief moment when she made that facial expression was captured forever on the internet thanks to fast-acting Twitter users who screen-grabbed the image and sent it out across the web as people speculated about the root of Garner’s realization.

While Garner responded to the meme on Instagram, adding her own suggestions like, “Congrats to Shape of Water!”, before her face falls, “Maybe I should date a fish?” The internet hasn’t had enough of the meme, though, so Ellen DeGeneres asked the actress about why she made the facial expression when she stopped by her show. Sadly, the Love Simon actress had no idea.

“I wish I did,” she replied. “I wish I had a better story about it.” Instead all she has is “regret, regret, regret” over the viral moment. Garner admitted that she kind of wishes the whole meme would go away. “I can’t even look at it. I can’t!” Garner said on Friday’s episode. “It’s too embarrassing.”

That said, Garner admitted that the spontaneous moment just might happen again. “I mean, it could happen any minute,” she said, laughing and recreating the now-famous look.