A Man Is on Life Support After a Dispute Over a Handicapped Parking Spot
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
By Associated Press
9:34 AM EDT

(WINDER, Ga.) — An Alabama man accused of severely beating a Georgia man in a dispute over a handicapped parking spot has been charged with aggravated battery.

Morris Ellis was extradited to Winder, Georgia, on Tuesday after he was arrested in his hometown of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The family of 63-year-old Danny Payne tells WSB-TV that he’s on life support after suffering a severe head injury in the March 3 attack.

A Barrow County Sheriff’s statement says Ellis confronted Payne for parking in the spot outside a Fatz Cafe restaurant after failing to see a handicapped placard in the window of Payne’s vehicle.

Ellis is accused of making “physical contact.” Sheriff Jud Smith says his agency is trying to determine if Payne was punched or pushed. It’s unclear if Ellis has a lawyer.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE