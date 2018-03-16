Uber rival Lyft appears to be testing monthly subscriptions for the ride-hailing service.

Some Lyft users are posting on Twitter about receiving subscription offers from Lyft, with pricing varying from $249 for an “all-access plan,” $199 a month for 30 rides, $300 for the same number of rides or $399 for 60 rides, according to The Verge.

The offer would include individual rides up to $15 dollars, and seems to target users spending $450 or more a month on Lyft. The offers did not say how rides over $15 would be charged.

Uber tested out a similar subscription service in 2016, The Verge noted, but the feature was never widely released.

TIME reached out to Lyft for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.