George Peabody was a banker and patron of education initiatives whose generosity made him known as the “father of modern philanthropy.” Today, on the anniversary of his reception of the Congressional Gold Medal in 1867 for charitable work, Google honors Peabody with a special Doodle.

Despite being born into a poor family in Massachusetts in 1795 and having little education, Peabody went on to accumulate an extravagant fortune as a trade financier in London. Thrifty in his habits but magnanimous with his donations, Peabody endowed dozens of educational institutions and libraries in the U.S. as well as the Peabody Trust, still one of the largest housing organizations in the U.K.

Peabody, who never married, is remembered today by numerous schools and institutes as well as his hometown, which changed its name from South Danvers to Peabody a year before his death in 1869.

Today’s Doodle was created by a volunteer team mural project at George Peabody Elementary School in San Francisco. Watch it come together in the video below: