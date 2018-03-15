A newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area, trapping multiple cars underneath. It is unclear how many people were killed, but police have confirmed fatalities.

The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at the university’s main Miami-area campus, collapsing on at least five vehicles. Video shows vehicles underneath the bridge were hit.

A spokesperson for Miami Dade Police Department said multiple agencies were responding to the scene. The Miami Herald reports that the bridge was installed at the University on Saturday, with the intention of giving pedestrian access from FIU’s campus to its newer dorms and off-campus housing. According to the Herald, the bridge was not open to the public yet and was scheduled to be finished in 2019. The Associated Press reports that the support towers of the $14.2 million bridge were built at the ends while the main part of the span was built by the side of the road.

In a statement, FIU officials said they were involved in ongoing rescue efforts. “We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge,” a statement said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he was on the way to the university to be briefed by local law enforcement and university officials. In an earlier tweet, Scott said he had spoked to Miami Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the incident and that he will continue to communicate with authorities.

Munilla Construction, the company that built the bridge, called the accident a “catastrophic collapse” and promised to conduct “a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong.”

MCM is a family business and we are all devastated and doing everything we can to assist.