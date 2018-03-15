Chemical Plant Explosion in Texas Leaves at Least 1 Critically Injured

(CRESSON, Texas) — A fire at a Texas chemical plant has critically injured one person.

Cresson city secretary Hannah Rhodes says nine emergency-rescue and fire departments responded to the Thursday morning blaze. She says one man remains missing, while another has been airlifted to a hospital with serious burns.

It was not immediately clear what types of chemicals are manufactured at the Tri-Chem Industries plant in Cresson, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth. But Rhodes says emergency responders have been evacuated from the vicinity because of fears of another explosion.

She said she observed black smoke in the sky from City Hall, several miles from the site.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesman Brian McGovern did not immediately respond to a request for information.