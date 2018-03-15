Rihanna took to her Instagram today to call out Snapchat for a now-deleted advertisement that appeared on the platform that made light of domestic violence.

The ad, for a game called “Would You Rather,” asked users if they would rather “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown,” seemingly referencing the 2009 incident when the singer’s then-boyfriend Chris Brown violently physically assaulted her. The ad was immediately slammed by social media for being tone deaf and insensitive about domestic violence, with many calling out Snapchat for allowing it run in the first place; it was removed by Snapchat on Tuesday.

In a statement to the BBC, Snapchat apologized for the advertisement: “The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines.”

The apology did not redeem Snapchat for Rihanna, however, who took to her Instagram story on Thursday to call out the social media platform for approving the ad.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb!” she wrote on Instagram Story. “You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to [domestic violence] victims and made a joke of it!!! This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them…but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet….you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away!”

Since Rihanna took Snapchat to task, the company’s stock has dropped nearly 5%.

See Rihanna’s full statement below.