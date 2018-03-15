You May Recognize This Jeopardy! Contestant From Your Favorite Childhood Movie

If you thought you recognized one of the contestants competing on Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, then you certainly weren’t alone. After host Alex Trebek announced Paris Themmen—”an entrepreneur from North Hollywood, California”—as the second player of the night, fans of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory were quick to identify him as the original Mike Teevee (spelled “Teavee” in the Roald Dahl book on which the 1971 movie is based).

As a child actor, Themmen became known for his portrayal of the young—and aptly-named—TV addict who managed to tear his eyes away from the television long enough to find one of Wonka’s coveted golden tickets. He went on to become the final child to lose out on the chance to take over Wonka’s chocolate factory, leaving Charlie Bucket as the candyman’s heir.

Themmen has since moved on from acting. However, that didn’t stop Wonka enthusiasts from taking a trip down memory lane when they spotted him on the game show.

“I was making dinner in the kitchen, listening to Jeopardy when Alex Trebek started introducing contestants at the break,” tweeted one viewer. “He said @ParisThemmen and I ran out saying MIKE TEEVEE !!! My wife thought I was nuts. Great job Paris!”

See some of the reactions to Themmen’s appearance below.