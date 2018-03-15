Woman Who Shot and Killed Boyfriend in YouTube Stunt Gets 180 Days in Jail
Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, Minn., has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend Pedro Ruiz III in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.
Northwest Regional Corrections Center—/AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
Updated: March 15, 2018 11:53 AM ET

(ADA, Minn.) — A Minnesota woman has been sentenced to 180 days in jail for fatally shooting her boyfriend in a stunt they recorded on video and planned to post on YouTube.

A judge in Norman County on Wednesday also banned Monalisa Perez from ever owning a gun again and prohibited her from profiting from the story of the fatal shooting last June at their home in Halstad.

For the stunt, 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz held a hardcover encyclopedia against his chest and Perez, standing about a foot away, fired a pistol to see if the bullet would go through the book. Ruiz died as a result of the gunshot.

The Star Tribune reports Perez earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors. Norman County Attorney James Brue says Perez tragically relied on Ruiz’s assurances before pulling the trigger.

