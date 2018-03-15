While some Harry Potter fans were focused on a potential plot hole in the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, others were scouring the preview for clues about what’s to come in the second installment of J.K. Rowling’s five-film series. And it seems they may have found a major one.

As noted by Cosmopolitan, there just so happens to be a scene in the trailer that may hint at the introduction of the one and only Nagini—a.k.a. Voldemort’s beloved pet snake who also doubled as one of his Horcuxes.

The theory that Fantastic Beasts 2 may delve into Nagini’s origin story has been gaining momentum since fans spotted actor Claudia Kim in the movie’s first cast photo back in November. Kim’s still nameless character was identified only as a Maledictus, which according to Pottermore is “someone who suffers from a ‘blood curse’ that turns them into a beast.”

This may not seem like much to go off on its own. However, some eagle-eyed viewers recalled that in the first movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, there was a brief shot of a poster advertising a “Snake Girl” attraction at a magical circus that was bound for Europe.

Now cut to around the 1:16 minute mark in the trailer and you’ll see that not only are we going to be visiting that very circus in The Crimes of Grindelwald, there is another poster that—while partly obscured from view—seems to advertise a snake-like Maledictus that shares some resemblance to Kim.

Warner Bros.

Rowling never explained where Voldemort got Nagini in the original Potter series. However, seeing as Fantastic Beasts began in the year Tom Riddle was born, 1926, and is set to conclude the year he left Hogwarts and disappeared, we’ll likely get to see some of his first dark acts. It’s definitely not out of the question that one of these was acquiring a certain deadly snake.