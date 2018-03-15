Jimmy Kimmel may not be a fan of President Trump’s policies, but he does agree with him on at least one thing—supporting American-made products. So when Kimmel heard about the website, trumpstore.com, run by Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr., he decided to purchase a few items, which he presumed would be Made in the USA. “I’m sure Eric and Donald Jr take this American thing very seriously,” Kimmel said. “These guys are red, white and blue to the core. They’re like a couple of flags wearing hair gel, these two.”

Kimmel then placed an order on the website and was surprised to see that none of the products were Made in the USA, but instead found that Trump merchandise is truly an international affair. “I ordered a white Trump golf hat, which I don’t know if you can see but it’s made in China,” Kimmel said as a camera zoomed in on the manufacturer’s label. “I got a coffee mug that says Trump on it, which is made in Thailand. I got a golf club cover, which is made in China, but decorated in the USA. And that’s something. I got a Trump signature duffle bag which is made in China. I got a Trump signature shoe bag which is made in China.”

Kimmel, who has made his political beliefs well known on his show, wasn’t exactly shocked at the realization. “Trump’s whole platform is about supporting American companies. His company isn’t even supporting America.”

However, he was a little surprised when he came across two products that didn’t have nation of origin labels at all, because when Kimmel looked at import law, it said that “failure to properly report product origin can result in substantial penalties. Companies can face up to $500,000 in fines per violation or double the loss or gain from the violation related to these violations.”

“This could be very expensive, not to mention this has got to be embarrassing,” Kimmel said. “I’m sure Eric and Don Jr. didn’t know about this. I’m sure this was a simple oversight. I’ll just file an official complaint, and let them sort it all out.”