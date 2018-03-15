IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Is YouTube bad for us?

By Will Oremus in Slate

2. By reverse-engineering energy-burning brown fat, researchers might be on the trail of drugs to treat obesity.

By the Salk Institute for Biological Studies

3. Smart swarming robots could be our best defense against new weapons from Russia and China.

By August Cole and Amir Husain in Defense One

4. To fight declining bee (and butterfly) populations, get lazy with your lawn mowing.

By Susannah Lerman at the University of Massachusetts Amherst

5. How fighting corruption can help end conflict across Africa.

By George Clooney and John Prendergast in Foreign Affairs

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.