This Is the Man Who Pretended to Be Police Officer and Attacked Woman, Police Say
Cobb County Police
By Associated Press
8:35 AM EDT

(ATLANTA) — Atlanta police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman while posing as a law enforcement officer.

The Cobb County Police Department posted the sketch on its Twitter account on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Carlos Campos has said by email that one woman said she was stopped while driving in northwest Atlanta early Friday by a man in a dark sedan with a blue light bar on the roof. She says he approached her car and sexually assaulted her.

He was described as white, slender, athletically built and about 6 feet to 6-foot-three, wearing a dark jacket and a star-shaped badge. He had scruffy brown or black facial hair and a skull cap.

Campos says the incident is similar to another in neighboring Cobb County the same day.

It was not immediately clear if the man is this sketch is accused in both assaults.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE