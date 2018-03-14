(SEATTLE) — An Alaska Airlines pilot is suing the company under Washington state’s anti-discrimination law, claiming its response was inadequate after she says she was drugged and raped by a colleague during Minneapolis stopover last June.

The Seattle Times reports Betty Pina filed the lawsuit Wednesday in King County Superior Court.

Alaska spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said the airline continues investigating and takes the allegations seriously.

Pina alleges that she was serving as a co-pilot and blacked out after the captain gave her wine at a hotel lounge.

She says she later woke up naked from the waist down in a room with him.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name people who say they’re victims of sex crimes but Pina has spoken publicly about her case.