Alaska Airlines Pilot Says She Was Drugged and Raped by Flight Captain
By Associated Press
5:27 PM EDT

(SEATTLE) — An Alaska Airlines pilot is suing the company under Washington state’s anti-discrimination law, claiming its response was inadequate after she says she was drugged and raped by a colleague during Minneapolis stopover last June.

The Seattle Times reports Betty Pina filed the lawsuit Wednesday in King County Superior Court.

Alaska spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said the airline continues investigating and takes the allegations seriously.

Pina alleges that she was serving as a co-pilot and blacked out after the captain gave her wine at a hotel lounge.

She says she later woke up naked from the waist down in a room with him.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name people who say they’re victims of sex crimes but Pina has spoken publicly about her case.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE