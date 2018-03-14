President Trump Picks CNBC's Larry Kudlow as Top Economic Adviser

By Associated Press
2:00 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump plans to name CNBC senior contributor Larry Kudlow as his top economic adviser.

Two administration officials said Trump had offered the job to Kudlow. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss internal deliberations.

Kudlow will replace Gary Cohn, who announced last week he would step down as director of the National Economic Council after he opposed the president’s plans for new trade tariffs.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday he was “looking at Larry Kudlow very strongly.”

Kudlow is CNBC’s senior contributor and was previously the host of CNBC’s prime-time “The Kudlow Report.” He served in the Office of Management and Budget during President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE