Ex-Inmate Faked Armed Robbery and Begged Police to Put Him Back in Prison
Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:47 PM EDT

(CLAYTON, Mo.) — A Missouri man who spent almost four decades in prison for murder and parole violations is back behind bars after faking an armed robbery and begging police to put him back inside.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Clayton police arrested 57-year-old Paul Borroni last week after he held up a restaurant and threatened to shoot an employee if she didn’t call the police. Police say Borroni pretended his finger was a gun.

He told police he didn’t want to be homeless.

Borroni was convicted in 1979, aged 17, of fatally stabbing a high school student who refused to date him. He was freed last month.

He’s now charged with first-degree robbery and is being held on $250,000 cash bail. His court-appointed attorney couldn’t be reached for comment.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE