Police Are Trying to Identify 2 Dead Babies Found in a Suitcase
(WYNNE, Ark.) — A northeast Arkansas sheriff’s office is hoping that items found with the bodies of two infants discovered in a suitcase along a county road will help identify them and the mother.

The Cross County sheriff’s office said Tuesday the items found with the bodies include a pair of red, Polo pants, a purple Hi-Pak suitcase and an orange duffel bag with “Tigers #3” on one end.

The newborns are believed to be twins and were found Feb. 16 along a county road near Wynne, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

The infants were a boy and a girl and were determined to have been six to eight weeks premature.

