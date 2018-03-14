Renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking passed away on Wednesday at his home in Cambridge, England at the age of 76. Hawking was known as one of the most brilliant minds of his time, with his scientific work making strides when it came to space, time, and astrophysics, despite his body being paralyzed by ALS for most of his life. Hawking was also acclaimed during his lifetime in not only the world of science, but in culture and entertainment, with his life and and likeness appearing on both television and film.

Following his passing, celebrities from all realms paid tribute to this extraordinary man.

Eddie Redmayne, who notably portrayed Hawking in the 2014 movie, The Theory of Everything, released an emotional statement to Deadline following Hawking’s passing: “We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet. My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.”

Former president Barack Obama had kind words for the late scientist.

While Nancy Sinatra used one of Hawking’s own quotes to pay tribute to him.

Scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson used science to express his feelings of grief.

British astronaut and scientist Tim Peake also sent his condolences following Hawking’s death.

The cast of The Big Bang Theory fondly remembered their beloved guest star.

And Star Trek: Next Generation’s Brent Spiner also expressed his condolences while remembering the time they spent together.

John Oliver paid his respects to the great scientist.