As Boston was pummeled with snow by the Northeast’s third winter storm in fewer than two weeks on Tuesday, an unlikely hero emerged to save the day.

Just when it seemed like there was no hope of moving a police wagon that was stuck in the drifts lining the city’s South End, a man dressed as Elsa from Frozen managed to singlehandedly rescue the vehicle from the snowbank.

In a video shared on Facebook on Tuesday, Jason Triplett, a 37-year-old attorney, can be seen pushing the truck onto clearer roadways while clothed in the iconic ice blue trappings of Disney’s Queen of Arendelle. Triplett later told the Boston Globe that he had worn the costume out simply to amuse his friends. “That was worth it enough for me,” he said.

Boston PD was quick to express their appreciation for the good deed. “The officers involved were especially grateful for the help and would like to thank the Elsa-impersonator for the assist,” said Officer James Kenneally, a police spokesman.

Watch the video above.