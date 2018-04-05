Weekend Recipe: A Stress-Busting Smoothie

I designed this smoothie for myself due to my busy work schedule, and hectic work environment. My immune system was low and my cortisol levels were high, so I needed to pay more attention to my heatlth and get my own wellbeing back on track.

This smoothie is my ultimate healthy breakfast. It provides sustained energy, supports my immune system, my digestive system and is rich in protein and antioxidants. It takes just one minute to make and any leftovers can be taken to work and enjoyed as a snack or light meal the same day.

Adding protein in my smoothies helps to keep me full all morning and it also aids my concentration when I’m at work. I’ve also made my smoothie using homemade cashew milk in place of my regular almond milk. What I love about cashew milk is that you don’t need to strain your milk after making it, and cashews are a wonderful source of minerals such as magnesium and zinc. This recipe is from my cookbook Purely Delicious.

INGREDIENTS

150g ( 5 1/4 oz /1 cup) frozen blueberries

1 ripe banana

250 ml (8 3/4 fl oz / 1 cup) cashew milk or almond milk

125 ml (4 1/2 fl oz / 1/2 cup) water

1 generous tablespoon almond butter

1 tablespoon coconut yoghurt

1 teaspoon matcha green tea



2 tablespoons organic pea protein

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Handful of ice to blend (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Combine all the ingredients in a powerful blender Blend until smooth + creamy Pour into 2 smoothie bowls or glasses

Enjoy.

NOTES + INSPIRATION: Use homemade walnut milk in place of cashew or almond milk to boost omega-3s. Use frozen strawberries in place of blueberries. Pour smoothies into glass mason jars and enjoy as a portable breakfast on the go. Top smoothies with bee pollen or dust with a little cinnamon.

TO MAKE CASHEW MILK: Combine 1/2 cup raw cashew nuts, 3 cups of water, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon and 2 fresh pitted dates. Blend until smooth and creamy then store in glass jars and use as required. Cashew milk will store in the fridge for up to four days.

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking and eating healthier. Eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter