Weekend Recipe: Wholesome Carrot, Apple and Oatmeal Muffins

If you crave a quick and healthy breakfast or snack on the run, then these wholesome muffins hit the spot in every way. They are packed with fiber and quality ingredients and are the perfect portable meal if you need some quick nourishment.

I love to make them when I know I’ve got a busy week in front of me. They last for about five days when stored in the fridge, and marry perfectly with an almond milk latte. The addition of a generous amount of grated carrot and apple helps to keep them delicate and moist, while the walnuts add a crunch and a boost of omega-3s.

You don’t need to fuss when making these muffins, as they are the sort of throw-in-the-bowl and mix with your hands type of treat that takes around 10 minutes to whip up.

This recipe is from my cookbook Healthy Baking.

WHAT’S GREAT ABOUT THEM:

Carrots are a good source of beta-carotene, which can convert to vitamin A in the body. Apples contain a fiber known as pectin, which supports healthy digestion.

INGREDIENTS

250 g (8 oz) carrots, grated

250 g (8 oz) apples, grated or chopped, skin-on

130 g (4 oz / 3/4 cup) raisins

60 ml (2 fl oz / 1/4 cup) extra virgin olive oil

60 ml (2 fl oz / 1/4 cup) raw honey

3 organic eggs

125 ml (4 fl oz / 1/2 cup) orange juice, freshly squeezed

Zest from 1 orange

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

300 g (10 1/2 oz / 2 1/2 cups) wholemeal spelt flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

120 g (4 oz / 1 1/4 cups) walnuts

Crumble Topping

100 g (3 1/2 oz / 1 cup) rolled oats

60 g (2 oz / 1/2 cup) pumpkin seeds

30 g (1 oz / 1/4 cup) sunflower seeds

60 g (2 oz) butter

2 teaspoons honey

DIRECTIONS

Preheat your oven to 320°F /160° C fan forced Combine the grated carrot, apple, raisins, olive oil, vanilla, honey, orange juice, orange zest and eggs into a mixing bowl Add the spelt flour, baking powder and walnuts Mix well with clean hands until mixture is combined Spoon muffin mix into prepared muffin tins. I normally like to use a large ice cream scoop for this purpose as they portion your muffins perfectly Make the crumble by combining the oats and seeds Rub in the butter with your fingertips until evenly distributed throughout the oats Add honey and mix through lightly. The mix should be crumbly and delicious Top the muffins generously with the crumble Bake for 35 – 40 minutes or until cooked through

NOTES + INSPIRATION: They keep well in the fridge for around four days and are also delicious served with a dollop of Greek style yogurt. Almond milk can be used in place of orange juice in this recipe.

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking and eating healthier. Eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter