They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but sometimes a photo is worth just one long, grating laugh.

Friends fans may not be able to agree if Monica could have afforded that massive apartment in New York City, the true identity of Ugly Naked Guy, why Joey’s arm was mysteriously in a sling, or if Phoebe and Joey should have gotten married just to complete the Friends circle. There is one thing fans can all agree on, though, and that is this: Chandler Bing’s (and, …er, Ross’s) ex-girlfriend Janice had a very memorable laugh.

That laugh is so memorable in fact that it still haunts Friends fans years later. This scientifically-unproven fact came to light recently when a Twitter user tweeted a photo of Janice (played by actress Maggie Wheeler) and everyone who saw it immediately shuddered—and then tweeted about it.

If for some reason you have blocked out the memory of what Janice’s laugh sounds like, some helpful person has compiled every single one of her laughs into a video.