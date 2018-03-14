Medical Schools Can Do Better for Aspiring Doctors with Disabilities

By The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM EDT
IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Medical schools can do better for aspiring doctors with disabilities.

By Elana Gordon at NPR

2. The satellites of the tomorrow could run on air.

By Bill Andrews in Discover

3. What if the world doesn’t need Washington anymore?

By Parag Khanna in Politico

4. Did the perpetrators of a genocide enlist Facebook in their cause?

By the BBC

5. By sending health workers into the community, this nonprofit made dramatic progress in reducing childhood deaths.

By Kerry A. Dolan at Forbes

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

IDEAS
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE