IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.
1. Medical schools can do better for aspiring doctors with disabilities.
By Elana Gordon at NPR
2. The satellites of the tomorrow could run on air.
By Bill Andrews in Discover
3. What if the world doesn’t need Washington anymore?
By Parag Khanna in Politico
4. Did the perpetrators of a genocide enlist Facebook in their cause?
By the BBC
5. By sending health workers into the community, this nonprofit made dramatic progress in reducing childhood deaths.
By Kerry A. Dolan at Forbes
