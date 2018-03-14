President Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday and Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! getting to the news. “Trump told reporters he made this decision ‘by myself’. Right, like a 5-year-old — ‘I did it all by myself’. Of course you did it by yourself: There’s no one left at the White House anymore.”

Kimmel then ran down the list of White House staffers who were either fired or quit in the last few weeks alone. “To recap, Hope Hicks is out, Gary Cohn is out, Rex Tillerson is out — on top of all that, yesterday they fired Trump’s personal assistant, a guy named John McEntee. He’s been with Trump for the last three years, he was his body man, and the reports say he was fired because he was under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for serious financial crimes,” Kimmel explained.

As the list ex-White House staffers grows, Kimmel noted that “just because they’re gone, it doesn’t mean they have to be forgotten.” Kimmel came up with a sweet way to keep them in his heart—and his living room—in the form of new Trump alum commemorative plates (and one pasta bowl). To help hawk the souvenirs, Kimmel enlisted George Takei to sell the goods info-mercial style. “Act now,” Takei said. “Like a Trump adviser, this offer won’t be around for long.”