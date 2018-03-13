President Trump Says the U.S. Should Someday Have a Military 'Space Force'

(SAN DIEGO) — President Donald Trump says there may someday be a “space force” fighting alongside the Air Force, Army and other branches of the military.

Trump was speaking Tuesday about his administration’s investments in space exploration to members of the military when he said that space is becoming a “war-fighting domain.”

He says his idea of a new space force had started as an off-the-cuff comment, but he decided it was a great idea.

Trump also says that “very soon we’re going to Mars,” and that that wouldn’t be happening if his 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, had won.

Trump addressed Marines and other service members at an air base in San Diego after visiting his border wall prototypes.