Boy Shot and Killed His 9-Year-Old Sister Trying to Take Gun Away From Her, Police Say

(MILWAUKEE) — A criminal complaint says a 9-year-old Milwaukee girl who was accidentally shot and killed by her brother might have survived if she had received prompt medical attention.

The document says the girl and her five siblings, ranging in age from 1 to 10, were home alone with no way to reach their parents when the shooting happened Saturday. The parents were charged Tuesday with child neglect causing death and other counts.

The complaint says the girl’s older brother found her playing with a handgun in their parents’ bedroom. He took the weapon from her and accidentally shot her in the neck. The girl fell down a flight of stairs. Prosecutors say their parents found the girl on the living room floor when they returned and rushed her to the hospital.