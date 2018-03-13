Sunday School Teacher Killed in Home Invasion House Fire
By Associated Press
(LITTLETON, N.C.) — Authorities in North Carolina are searching for two suspects after a Sunday school teacher was killed and a pastor severely injured after a home invasion robbery ended with a house fire.

Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams tells WNCN-TV the couple arrived at their North Carolina home Friday morning and found the robbers inside. The sheriff says the suspects made the woman drive to a bank and withdraw $1,000 before forcing the couple inside the home and setting it on fire.

Williams says the husband escaped but couldn’t rescue his wife. The fire killed Nancy Alford, who taught at Sanford Memorial Baptist Church in Brodnax, Virginia. John Alford suffered burns and smoke inhalation. He preached at the church for the past 10 years.

The robbers fled in the couple’s car, which has been recovered.

