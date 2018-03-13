President Trump's Personal Assistant Is Leaving the White House
White House Personal Aide to the President John McEntee (L) and White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino leave the White House on Nov. 29, 2017 in Washington, DC
Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:53 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s personal aide is leaving the White House and will rejoin his campaign.

John McEntee served as the president’s personal assistant. He was one of a shrinking group of campaign aides still working in the turbulent West Wing.

Trump’s 2020 Republican campaign announced Tuesday that he will serve as a senior adviser for campaign operations.

Trump’s White House has seen a rash of exits recently. Trump announced Tuesday that he had ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Trump’s top economic adviser Gary Cohn left recently amid internal debate over Trump’s plans for tariffs.

 

