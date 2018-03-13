As soon as Taylor Swift released the video for “Delicate” her fans started watching the video very closely. Swift has been very quiet about her out-of-the-spotlight relationship with Joe Alwyn, however, old habits die hard, and after years of documenting her relationships in her songs, fans think she may have included a nod—or even several nods—to Alwyn in her new video. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point them out sharing their theories online and hoping that Swift will confirm them.

For starters, did Swift spell out Alwyn’s first name, Y-M-C-A style? Some fans are convinced of it:

That’s not the only secret shout-out to Swift’s hiking buddy that fans are seeing in the video, either. They think the fact that Swift dances in front of a store called “Joe’s Deli” is not a mere coincidence, but a concerted effort to say a subtle hello to her friend.

One fan thinks Alwyn handed Swift a magical note in the video:

While others are convinced Alwyn is a face in the crowd at a bar: